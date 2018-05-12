Karnataka polls: Rs 19 lakh, voter list seized from tent house in Banaswadi

Read: Latest updates on Karnataka polls





Banaswadi: The election observer has conducted a raid in Banaswadi area in Karnataka and seized approximately Rs 19 lakh along with voter list and other election-related materials.





The flying squad found BJP party flags, caps, shawls, and electoral roll in a car parked in front of a tent house. The said cash was found in the tent house and in the car.



An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Radhakrishnan, the owner of the tent house.

On Tuesday, 9,746 voter ID cards, several laptops, printer, thousands of Form 6 Acknowledgement were found from a flat in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by the election commission officials and police. Following the raid, the BJP blamed Congress for orchestrating the racket to gain an advantage in the upcoming state assembly polls while the latter retorted that the flat belonged to a BJP-linked person.

This fake voter ID row has now resulted in the postponement of polling in the R.R. Nagar constituency. The election for the assembly seat will now be held on May 28 and the counting will take place on May 31.