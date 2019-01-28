Karnataka: Siddaramaih loses cool, misbehaves with women

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah was caught on camera misbehaving with a woman here on Monday.

In a video, Siddaramaiah can be seen furiously snatching a mike, in the process of which her dupatta also fell.

The woman was apparently raising some issue, which agitated the Congress leader.

An infuriated Siddaramaiah then asked the woman to sit down, while the latter keeps on making her argument.

Few second later, when the woman again stands up to speak up; the former chief minister again taps her on the shoulder asking her to sit down.

The incident reportedly occurred during a public meeting at districts' Varuna area. Later while commenting on the incident, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, Siddaramaiah's actions were "unintentional". "Sometimes when people start asking questions in a rough way and after hearing them out when they don’t stop, you want to pull the mic. When pulling the mic the dupatta came along with. There was no such intention," said Rao. Siddaramaiah who is the former chief minister of Karnataka is currently the leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP). Congress and JDS alliance are in governance in Karnataka with JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. (ANI)