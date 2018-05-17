Karnataka slugfest: Congress-JD (S) files fresh plea in SC

New Delhi: The Congress-JD (S) alliance moved a fresh plea in Supreme Court on Thursday challenging Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decision to nominate an Anglo-Indian MLA to the state Assembly.

The top court is scheduled to hear their plea on Friday in this regard.

Last night, the Karnataka Governor invited Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B S Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the House in 15 days. Following this Congress and JD (S) filed a petition against this decision in top court.

However, the apex court refused to stay swearing-in ceremony of Yeddyurappa as the Karnataka Chief Minister. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on May 15 showed that the BJP had won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD (S) bagged 78 and 38 seats, respectively. In a turn of events, the JD (S) and Congress forge a post-poll alliance government. They also got the support of one Independent MLA, taking their collective number to 117. While the BJP argued that they were the single largest party to be invited first by the Governor, the JD-S and Congress said that 112 is the majority and Congress-JD (S) combined is at 117.