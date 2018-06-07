Karnataka theatres avoid screening 'Kaala' amid protests

Bengaluru: Single screen theatres and multiplexes across Karnataka on Thursday avoided screening the multi-lingual Kaala film of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth amid vociferous protests by pro-Kannada activists against his remarks on the Cauvery river water issue.

"We are unable to screen Kaala film for the time being despite the security provided due to strong protests against its release by the Kannada Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists outside," a multiplex official said.

Though police were deployed at some 120 theatres and multiplexes where the film was to be screened on the Karnataka High Court's direction on Tuesday, morning and afternoon shows were cancelled to avoid untoward incidents.

"We have not issued tickets for the morning and afternoon shows though many fans turned up to watch the movie on the first day first show as we do not want to antagonise the protesters and also want to ensure that the tense situation outside does not go out of hand," said the official on the condition of anonymity.

Hundreds of activists of pro-Kannada organisations, including the KRV, gathered outside theatres and multiplexes in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Ballari and Belagavi to protest against the film's release.

"Cauvery water is more important than a Rajinikanth film for us. Our honour and Kannada pride are at stake. He (Rajinikanth) has hurt us by supporting the cause of Tamil Nadu in the sharing of the river water," KRV president Praveen Shetty told reporters.

Many fans who bought the tickets online for the show on Wednesday were disappointed as they could not watch their favourite superstar's film.

Besides the original Tamil version, the film has been released across the country and beyond with sub-titles in Hindi, Telugu and English.