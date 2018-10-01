Karnataka: This Dargah's door is open for all religions

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): Setting an example of religious harmony, people belonging to both Hindu and Muslim community pay obeisance at the Dargah of Harzat Shah Ruknuddin Tola in the Kalaburgi district of Karnataka. The doors of the shrine are apparently "open for all."

The shrine is dedicated to a 14th century Muslim saint, who spent around 40 years praying on the hillock, on the top of which the shrine is constructed, said a local, named Mohammad Hussaini.

Right next to this Dargah is the shrine of Shah Qadri, who was originally a Hindu, named Rama Rao. Qadri was a disciple of Hazrat Ruknuddin Tola and known for his spiritual accomplishments.

"It's only because of this Brahmin that Hazrat Ruknuddin decided to give up non-vegetarian food. After his death, nobody was allowed to visit his shrine after consuming non-vegetarian food," said Hussaini. Another local, named Musib Ahmed said, "Both Hindu and Muslim come here to pay respects to the Dargah and seek blessings. The doors of this Dargah are open to all. There are no restrictions on one particular religion." (ANI)