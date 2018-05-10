Karnataka: Three cops killed on their way to election duty

[India] May 10 (ANI): Three police officers on their way to election duty were killed in Karnataka's Bagalkot city on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Balegouda, Circle Police Inspector KS Shivaswami and car driver Venugopal died after their jeep collided with a truck near Mallapur crossing in Bagalkot city.

The deaths took place in the wee hours of Thursday.

They were on their way to Bagalkot from Bangalore for the election duty.

This incident took place exactly two days ahead of the much anticipated Karnataka elections, which is scheduled take place on May 12. (ANI)