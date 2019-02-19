Karnataka: Two dead after being hit by BJP MLA's car

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Two persons died after BJP Chikmagalur legislator CT Ravi's car hit them near Kunigal town in Karnataka.

The incident took place on Monday night when both deceased were returning from Kollur Temple.

Also, four persons, including Ravi, also sustained injuries in the accident.

Issuing a clarification over the accident, Ravi said, "I was heading towards Bengaluru from Chikmagalur. I was supposed to go to Chennai. My driver was driving the car and a gunman was with me. I was sleeping. Even I suffered chest pain and scratches. I can understand the pain of the victims family. It was unfortunate." (ANI)