Karnataka: Two IAS officers transferred

[India], Jan. 16 (ANI): The Karnataka Government on Tuesday transferred two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the state.

The transferred officers are; M.V. Jayanthi and Shivayogi C. Kalasad.

Regional Commissioner, Jayanthi, IAS (K1,1988) has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Principal Secretary to Government, Planning Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department in the existing vacancy.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Land Acquisition, Shivayogi C. Kalasad, JAS (KN:2004) Resettlement Rehabilitation, Upper Krishna Project is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru Division, IAS transferred.

The post of Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru Division, Bengaluru has been declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission under Rule 12 of AS (Pay) Rules, 2016 in the Senior Scale of IAS as included in the Schedule II-B of the said Rules. Kalasad is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of Commissioner. Land Acquisition, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Upper Krishna Project, Bagalkot until further orders. (ANI)