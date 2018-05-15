Karnataka victory belongs to PM Modi: BJP MP

Read: Karnataka election updates
Bengaluru: The BJP's victory march in Karnataka with leads in 114 Assembly constituencies is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extensive election campaign, party MP from the state Shobha Karandlaje said on Tuesday.
"The mandate is clearly against the divisive politics of the Congress and arrogance of Siddaramaiah. The victory belongs to the extensive campaign by Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah and our Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa," Karandlaje said here.
The BJP was on Tuesday set to return to power in its southern bastion Karnataka as its candidates crossed the half-way mark in vote count, stunning and ousting the ruling Congress and leaving the JD-S at the third spot.
Noisy celebrations broke out in party offices in Bengaluru, New Delhi and across Karnataka as Bharatiya Janata Party nominees were on the victory lap in 118 of the 222 constituencies which voted on Saturday.
This was a dramatic jump from the 40 seats the BJP won five years ago.