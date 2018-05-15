Karnataka victory belongs to PM Modi: BJP MP

Bengaluru: The BJP's victory march in Karnataka with leads in 114 Assembly constituencies is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extensive election campaign, party MP from the state Shobha Karandlaje said on Tuesday.





"The mandate is clearly against the divisive politics of the Congress and arrogance of Siddaramaiah. The victory belongs to the extensive campaign by Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah and our Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa," Karandlaje said here.