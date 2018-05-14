Karnataka winner will win 2019 elections: Baba Ramdev

[India] May 14 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said that winner of Karnataka elections will win 2019 polls.

Talking to media here, Ramdev said, "Karnataka elections will give a new direction to Indian politics. The winner of Karnataka elections will have the capability of winning elections in 2019."

Ruling Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Janata Dal (Secular) mainly fought high-profile Karnataka elections, voting for which took place on May 12.

Out of 225-Karnataka Assembly segments, 222 went to the polls. Elections in Bengaluru's constituencies - Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar - were postponed.

The votes will be counted on Tuesday. Some psephologists have said the Congress will emerge as a single largest party; some gave the single largest party tag to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Most exit polls have predicted that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda led Janata Dal (Secular) will be a Kingmaker as there will be a hung assembly. The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and a party or an alliance needs 113-seats to form the government. The Congress had won 122 seats and the BJP 40 seats in the last Karnataka Assembly election in 2013. (ANI)