Karni Sena demands full ban on Padmavati in Haryana

[India] Nov. 25 (ANI): The Shree Rajput Karni Sena has demanded full ban on film 'Padmavati' in Haryana.

The period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from Shri Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is heading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in Haryana, where the film isn't banned.

Mahipal Singh Makrana, president of Rajasthan unit of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, said, "When other states have banned Padmavati then why Haryana can't. Maharani Padmavati was a Hindu Rajput princess. The Chief Minister is ruling the state due to bhagwa (saffron) power. If you (BJP) talk about Hindutva then you must respect the feelings of Hindus."

He demanded Haryana should impose full ban and not the conditional one on the movie. "We have submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner to ban Padmavati in Haryana. We want 100 percent ban and not a conditional ban on the movie," Makrana said. Khattar on Wednesday said Haryana will take a decision on permitting screening of film 'Padmavati' in the state after it gets clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, even the ruling BJP's state media coordinator Surajpal Singh Ammu has announced a reward of Rs. 10 crore for beheading Padukone and Bhansali. Padmavati has been facing controversy since Sanjay Leela Bhansali started shooting the film earlier this year. The director was roughed up by the Shree Rajput Karni Sena members in Jaipur and the film's sets were vandalised. The epicenter of protests is Rajasthan. The Karni Sena activists have upped the ante against Padmavati by staging protests in various parts of the country, covering Bangalore in the South as well. On Saturday, Police baton charged members of Karni Sena while they were taking out protest rallies against Padmavati film in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. (ANI)