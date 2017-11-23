Karni Sena wants to appeal to PM Modi to ban 'Padmavati'

[India], November 23 (ANI): Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Wednesday said he wanted to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the controversial movie, 'Padmavati'.

Speaking to ANI, Kalvi said, "For the last 18 months, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena has been protesting against 'Padmavati'. We now want to appeal to the prime minister to ban the movie through the media."

Further maintaining his stand on banning the movie, Kalvi said, "If a new date of release is announced, we will be ready to protest once again."

Earlier on Wednesday, Kalvi announced even if the changes were made in the film, 'Padmavati', they would not allow its release. Kalvi's declaration comes hours after the producers of Padmavati, reportedly, announced that they would take a call on its release only after the censor board's go-ahead. The film has been in the eye of the storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering with historical facts, a contention which filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has denied repeatedly. The film features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, was deferred as the filmmakers were yet to secure a censor certificate. (ANI)