Kartarpur corridor does not affect India's stance on dialogue with Pak

Dec 27 (ANI): India's stance on dialogue with Pakistan has not changed after the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, sources confirmed.

While the agreement to open the Kartarpur corridor was widely viewed as a major stride towards the resumption of peace talks between the two neighbouring countries, sources told ANI that the matter was based on cultural and religious issues, adding that reviving dialogue was not on the agenda.

Sources said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had reached out to Prime Minister Imran Khan for peace talks before he assumed the office of the Pakistan Prime Minister in August. However, the talks could not move forward owing to Khan's inability to curb terror from his country.

"India's position on dialogue remains same. Terror and talks can't go hand in hand" sources said, adding that statements like "shatranj ke chaal" and "googly" by Pakistan leaders have showed their intentions. On November 28, Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur Corridor along the India-Pakistan border. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak Dev spent last 18 years of his life. (ANI)