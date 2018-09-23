Kartarpur corridor row: Punjab CM urges for expeditious resolution with Pak

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged the Centre for expeditious resolution of the issue of opening up of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor for preparedness of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that Kartarpur Corridor being one of the parts of the bilateral issues, it needs an active engagement from both India and Pakistan.

Stating that the matter is of "enormous religious significance", Singh said that he had personally met both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with a request to take up the issue with Pakistan.

Singh also pointed out that he had also raised the issue during his visit to the neighbouring country during his previous stint as chief minister of Punjab. The Chief Minister also revealed that the government is planning to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, in a big manner. He further informed that the Centre has also formed a national committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh to monitor the progress of the commemoration of this mega event. (ANI)