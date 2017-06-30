Karti Chidambaram seeks time from CBI ahead of questioning

[India], June 30 (ANI): Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, who has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear for questioning in a corruption case, has sought more time from the agency, sources said today.

The CBI had on June 15 issued notice to Karti and his four associates to appear before it for questioning in Delhi office between June 27 and June 29.

He was summoned in connection with a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to media group INX Media Pvt Ltd, once owned by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, for receiving funds from Mauritius when his father P. Chidambaram was the finance minister.

Last month, following the Income-Tax raids at his residence in Chennai, the Enforcement Directorate slapped a money laundering case against Karti and others taking cognizance of the CBI FIR against him. CBI Joint Director Vineet Vinayak said a criminal case was registered under various sections of conspiracy, illegal gratification to influence a public servant, cheating and misuse of official position against five main individuals and entities, unnamed officials of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) and others in the matters related in the grant of FIPB approval to INX Media Pvt Ltd. An FIR was also lodged against Karti, Indrani Mukerjea, unknown officers of FIPB Unit of Ministry of Finance and others over alleged financial misappropriation over FIPB clearance to INX Media Pvt Ltd. in 2008. The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking gratification in order by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant and criminal misconduct. The case was registered under section 120-B r/w, section 420, section 8 and section 13(2) r/w and 13 (1) (d) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)