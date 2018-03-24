Karti granted anticipatory bail in Aircel-Maxis case

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): A Special Delhi Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram in Aircel Maxis case.

The court also asked him to appear before the investigating officer whenever he is summoned.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for April 16.

Karti had yesterday filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court seeking protection from arrest in the case, in which the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have lodged cases in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

The Aircel Maxis deal case, which was part of the 2G spectrum cases, pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to a foreign firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in telecom company Aircel. (ANI)