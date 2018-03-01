Karti's arrest: CBI a 'credible agency', says Rajnath

[India], March 01 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agency was a credible agency and was doing its job efficiently in the INX media case involving senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram.

"CBI is a credible investigating agency, it is doing its job and I don't want to comment further," Rajnath Singh told media.

Meanwhile, Karti who was arrested yesterday and sent to one-day police custody has been taken to the Delhi's Patiala House Court for hearing in the INX media case.

Rajnath Singh, who was in Assam's Tezpur to attend an event, said, "The current situation in the state has changed and it will surely emerge as a powerful state if people come together for its development". (ANI)