New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary and said he was a true leader of the Tamil people.

"Remembering Kalaignar Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary. A true leader of the glorious Tamil people, whose memory will never fade away," Gandhi tweeted.

Karunanidhi died in August last year at age 94.