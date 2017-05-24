KAS officer files complaint against four IAS officers alleging harassment

[India], May 24(ANI): Karnataka Administrative Service officer K. Mathai has filed a complaint against four IAS officers for allegedly harassing him.

On April 10, Mathai filed the complaint with the Lokayukta against four IAS officers - Kalpana, M. Laxmi Narayana, T.K. Anil Kumar and E.V. Ramana Reddy.

Mathai, who is currently the Administrative Officer and Under-secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, also sought an appointment with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in reference to corruption charges and intentional harassment by the IAS officers.

"I have filed a complaint against four IAS officers regarding various issues including harassment, I underwent by senior officers. I have submitted a 101 page complaint before the chief secretary. I have sought another appointment with him to further discuss these issues," Mathai told media here. In his complaint he also mentioned many other issues, including deduction of his salary and transfer. "One of the issues is regarding my salary which has not been paid for four months. Without enquiry, my increment was cut. Advertisement mafia was the reason why I was transferred," he added. (ANI)