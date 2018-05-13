Kasauli demolition firing claims another life

[India], May 13 (ANI): A person, who was injured in the firing in Kasauli during demolition drive on May 1, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Shail Bala Sharma (51), an assistant town planner of Solan district, along with four teams of the Town and Country Planning Department, were razing unauthorised construction in the area on the order of the Supreme Court when the incident took place.

When Sharma and her team reached Narayani Guest House, its owner Vijay Singh asked them to keep off his property. After the team went ahead with the demolition and tried to get the place evacuated, Singh opened fire on them.

Assistant Town and Country Planning officer Shail Bala Sharma was killed in the firing. Later, the main accused, Vijay Singh, was sent to the police custody for five days.(ANI)