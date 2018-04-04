Kasganj administration finalises 'Baraat' route of Dalit groom

[India] April 4 (ANI): Kasganj administration in Uttar Pradesh has finalised 'baraat' route of a Dalit groom.

Kasganj District Magistrate R.P. Singh told ANI that the administration has finalised a route for 'Baraat' of Dalit groom Sanjay Jatav, who would be entering bride's village on a horse.

"We have made a route from bride's house to some 500 meters where they can take the horse. Further celebrations can take place at a farm," Singh said.

A marriage between Sanjay, a Dalit from Hathras, and Sheetal is to take place in Nizampur village in Kasganj on April 20.

The groom has also approached Allahabad High Court seeking protection on his marriage day after the upper caste community allegedly opposed his decision to take out his baraat by riding on a horse. The marriage will take place at a time when Dalits are up in arms against dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Till now, at least 11 people have been killed in the protests across the country that turned violent on Monday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab. The Supreme Court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the apex court to reconsider its order. Kasganj also grabbed headlines in earlier this year when one person, identified as Chandan Gupta, died and two others were injured in the violence that broke out on January 26. The clash broke out after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -affiliated students' group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the city to commemorate the Republic Day and allegedly stones were pelted at them during the roadshow. Prime accused in Chandan Gupta murder case Salim was arrested on January 31. Later, Rahat Qureshi, Salman, Naseem and Waseem were also arrested in the case. (ANI)