Kasganj clash: 32 arrested on charges of murder

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Thirty two people have been sent to jail on charges of murder and 51 others have been detained by police on Sunday, in connection to the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj.

"32 people have been sent to jail so far under charges of murder. Besides them 51 people have been detained", said Sanjeev Kumar, Inspector General to media.

The senior official further confirmed that the situation is completely under control and police forces are vigilant on the situation around.

"Situation is completely under control. There was no incident today, police forces have been stationed to keep an eye on the situation," added Kumar. One person died and two others were injured after a clash broke out between two communities during a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj city on Republic Day. Both the groups reportedly pelted stones at each other and also fired bullets at each other. Chandan Gupta died in the clash after suffering a bullet injury. A Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been formed to arrest the others accused in the violence. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of life and told the police to sternly deal with the culprits. Meanwhile, former state chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had demanded an action in Kasganj violence. (ANI)