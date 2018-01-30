Kasganj clash: Seizure notice put up at accused house

[India], January 30 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday put up a seizure notice at the house of main accused in Kasganj clash.

One person, identified as Chandan Gupta, was killed and two others were injured after clashes broke out between two groups in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh following an unauthorised bike rally organised to mark the Republic Day.

A 'Tiranga Yatra' was organised by RSS-affiliated students' group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) without the permission from the administration.

The clash broke out after a group objected to certain slogans raised by bike-borne participants of the rally. As of now, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested nine people in connection with the case. The police also formed a special team to arrest the remaining culprits for inciting violence in the area. (ANI)