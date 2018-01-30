Kasganj violence: Bareilly DM questions 'trend' of entering Muslim localities, shouting anti-Pakistan slogans

Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly's District Magistrate Raghvendra Vikram Singh, in a Facebook post, asked why is raising anit-Pakistan slogans becoming a "trend" for some people.

He put up two posts on Facebook following the communal violence that took place in Kasganj, where one person was killed and houses and other properties were vandalised.

Singh said he is angry and hurt by what is happening "in the name of nationalism".

The district magistrate wrote, "Ajab rivaz ban gaya hai. Muslim mohallo me jabrdasti julus le jao aur Pakistan murdabad ke nare lagao. Kyon bhai, ve Pakistani hain kya? Yehi yahan Bareilly mein Khailam mein hua tha. Fir patharav hua, mukadme likhe gaye... (A strange tradition has started of late. Taking out processions through the Muslim populated localities and raising anti-Pakistan slogans by force. Why? Are these people from Pakistan? The same incident happened in Khailam village in Bareilly. Stones were pleted, FIRs were lodged)."

In another post, Singh asked why there no slogans against China, which is "a bigger enemy" of the State.

He also said, "Such fringe groups are coming up in every part of the state, taking the same ugly route to instigate people of the minority community by forcefully entering their locality in the name of nationalism. These people don't care about the fabric of our mixed culture and brotherhood."

In his Facebook post, Singh mentioned a similar incident, which he says occurred in Khelam area of Bareilly last year, when a group of kanwariyas reportedly went through a Muslim-dominated village and allegedly raised slogans against Pakistan. "What is the need of raising such slogans? Even I will stop someone shouting such slogans outside my residence without any reason," the DM said.

The post was put up by the officer on Sunday and has got 235 reactions. Till late on Monday, the post was still visible on Singh's wall.