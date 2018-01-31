Kasganj violence: New video shows youth firing guns, police to probe case

#कासगंज का ये वीडियो 26 जनवरी का है, जब कुछ नौजवान #तिरंगा लेकर हथियार से गोलियाँ चलाते हुए आगे बढ़ रहे हैं @abpnewshindi @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/fTfhBolYch

— Pankaj Jha (@pankajjha_) January 31, 2018 Not long after this video was taken, mobs would go on the rampage, burning cars, shops and houses.

Police are studying a video that has now surfaced which shows Hindu youths marching towards a Muslim-dominated area in Kasganj on the morning of January 26 carrying guns. Some of them then fire several rounds. The video, shot from the roof of the local tehsil office, also shows many in the group holding clubs and sticks.

Visuals of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta participating in the "Tiranga Yatra" is also among the clips that have emerged from the town that remains on edge.

Gupta is seen driving a bike with two others on it. There are several bikes, driven at a high speed, with the riders holding up the national flags and saffron ones. The men can be heard shouting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki jai".

In the video, gunshots can be heard clearly. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior IPS officer said, "This was the very point where Chandan Gupta, 21, was shot dead." Incidentally, police have arrested one Waseem and five others for the crime and charged them with murder.

A police source said that "there were over 50 youths and one of them had the Indian flag. At least two had revolvers and others were carrying clubs, sticks, while the rest were hurling stones towards the Muslim-populated area. Several shots were fired in air by youths who were in the 'tiranga yatra'. A special investigation team is now looking into the 14-second clip to identify the men seen in it."

The violence escalated after Gupta's death, with several "revenge" attacks over three days.