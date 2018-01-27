Kasganj violence: One killed, one injured after shots fired during communal clash

#Kasganj clashes: Shops and property vandalized. Police at the spot pic.twitter.com/0QyR1GEAuj

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2018 Meanwhile, Shushil Gupta, the father of the boy killed during clashes on R-Day in Kasganj district of UP said the his son wan't involved with any political group and was simply pursuing his graduation.

Demands were also raised for compensation for the family of the deceased.

One person was killed and another critically injured as two communities clashed on Republic Day in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when a "Tiranga Yatra" in the form of a bike rally was taken out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and some other Hindu organisations in the town. As they were passing through the Hulka locality -- a Muslim majority area -- some youths pelted stones on the bikers.

After that, it became a free for all and the bikers also retaliated with stones. Soon there was firing from the locality in which two persons received gun shot wounds and one succumbed in the hospital later.

An irate mob, on Friday, attacked vehicles on the highway, targeted public property and torched some other vehicles. Over half-a-dozen persons, including some policemen, have also been injured in the clashes.