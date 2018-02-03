Kasganj violence: UP cops arrest another suspect in Chandan Gupta murder case

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested another accused over the killing of Abhishek Gupta, aka Chandan, during clashes in Kasganj on Republic Day.

Kasganj superintendent of police, Piyush Srivastav, said special operations group arrested Rahat Qureshi and booked him for murder, continuing its crackdown against the January 26 incident.

Twenty three-year-old Chandan, who was part of a tiranga yatra, was shot dead when bikers holding the tricolour and saffron flags wanted right of the way through an area earmarked for a ceremony in the predominantly Muslim neighbourhood, triggering communal violence. At least three shops, two buses and a car were also torched in the clashes.

Police have so far arrested 17 people out of the 20 named as accused in the FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Chandan's father Sushil Gupta.