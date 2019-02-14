Kashmir attack second worst for CRPF after Dantewada

New Delhi: The attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday by terrorists in which about 30 troopers were killed is the second biggest attack on the paramilitary force in the past nine years.

Thursday's incident, believed to be a suicide attack, saw a van packed with explosives reportedly ram into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Lethpora town, about 30 km from Srinagar, killing 30 personnel and injuring many.

The incident took place when 2,547 CRPF personnel were going in a convoy of 78 vehicles from Jammu to Srinagar.

It was in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh that 75 CRPF personnel were killed in a landmine explosion set off by Maoists in April 2010. On May 10, 2017, at least 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed after the Maoists attacked a convoy in Chhattisgarh's South Sukma region.