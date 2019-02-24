Kashmir: Authorities withdraw order for lifting ration from stores, ask people not to panic

[India], Feb 23 (ANI) Authorities in Kashmir on Saturday night withdrew an order for lifting ration from stores and asked people not to panic as the directive issued earlier in the day was routine in nature.

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) clarified that the order to lift ration from its stores is a routine monthly exercise to make way for dumping next supplies.

"This is a routine monthly exercise and people are advised not to panic,” the FCS&CA spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the said order also has been withdrawn to clear any confusion. (ANI)