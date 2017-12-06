Kashmir gets Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme

[India] Dec 06 (ANI): The Indian Army's Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) wing has reached Kashmir valley.

This has become possible by empanelling Srinagar's Noora Hospital in the scheme.

This is the first hospital to be empanelled with ECHS.

This is a historic even in provisioning of cashless healthcare to the veterans and their dependents providing relative administrative convenience and succor by avoiding large distance travelling, financial hardships, and saving precious lives due to timely medical care.

The ECMHS commenced in 2003 with an aim to provide comprehensive healthcare to all ECM and their families on a cashless basis through a network of polyclinics, service hospitals and civil/ government empanelled hospitals. As of now over 2,000 hospitals are empanelled pan India. The empanelling of hospitals with ECHS is a continuous process where the hospitals apply to ECHS through Regional Centres (RCs) with specified documents. (ANI)