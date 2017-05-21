Kashmir, Kashmiris, Kashmiriyat are ours: Rajnath Singh

[India], May 21 (ANI): Assuring complete closure of the Kashmir issue on behalf of the Government, Home Minister Rajnath Singh made a strong statement that Kashmir, Kashmiris and Kashmiriyat belong to India.

"We understand that Kashmir, Kashmiris and Kashmiriyat are ours. I assure you that we will come up with a permanent solution to end the issue," he said while addressing a gathering.

In the hope of resolving the ongoing friction between India and Pakistan regarding territorial disputes in Kashmir, the Home Minister said it is time for Pakistan to mend their ways and come to a consensus on the issue, rather than prolonging the same.

"Pakistan continues to carry out acts of violence in the name of Kashmir, just to destabilise us. It is time for Pakistan to end these and look into resolving the matter and extending cooperation," said Rajnath. Developing on the importance of easing tensions along the border, Rajnath while drawing upon the reduction of border transgression with China, said Pakistan was invited to maintain friendly relations and not just bilateral ties. "There might be perceptional differences, but the border friction with China has declined now. Pakistan Prime Minister was invited to the oath-taking ceremony not just to join hands, but to be cordial hereafter," he said. Lauding the efforts of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in curbing acts of violence along 'sensitive borders', Rajnath also appreciated the people of Sikkim in their cooperation towards the SSB's initiatives. Earlier on Friday, Singh chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of five states on the issue of the India-China Border in Gangtok. During the meeting, attended by chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, Rajnath reviewed the security issues in the border area. The objective of the meeting was to strengthen the coordination of the ministry with these States to improve the overall border security. In the meeting, a discussion was also held on the border infrastructure work undertaken by the Home Ministry, Border Area Development Programme and coordination issues between the states and the Indo-Tibetian Border Police. The Home Minister also visited the Nathula Pass and ITBP border post at Lachung to meet the Jawans of the force. (ANI)