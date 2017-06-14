Kashmir: Multiple militant attacks along LoC; army on high alert

Srinagar: In a span of just over four hours, militants carried out series of attacks on Tuesday evening in Kashmir, injuring 13 security personnel. According to media reports, there have been five attacks in south Kashmir and one in north Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

The first attack occurred at Lariyar village of Tral when unidentified terrorists hurled a powerful grenade at F-company of 180-battalion CRPF on Tuesday evening. The grenade landed inside the camp and exploded with a big bang, causing injuries to nine soldiers. Three of them received critical wounds and have been shifted to Army's 92 base hospital at Badami Bagh cantonment in Srinagar.

In the second attack, militants opened firing on security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to two policemen, the official said. He said the ultras also snatched four service weapons from the police posted there. The third attack saw a grenade lobbed on a CRPF camp at Padgampora village. However, it missed the target and exploded in a nearby school without causing any damage. Terrorists also fired upon army camp with automatic weapons at Sopore. Troops swung into action and fired back. This is the seventh terror incident in the valley since Sunday night. Two soldiers were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at 180 battalion headquarters of CRPF at Tral township in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday evening. Two security men were injured when terrorists, under the cover of stone-pelting mob, hurled a powerful grenade on the security forces at Saraf Kadal in old Srinagar city late Sunday night. Terrorists later fired at the residence of former minister in South Kashmir's Shopian district, possibly to snatch the rifles. However, the alert guards immediately retaliated, forcing the terrorists to take a hasty retreat. The spurt in the terror attacks comes just 15 days before the annual Amarnath Yatra takes off in the valley. More than 200 companies of security forces are additionally being deployed for the security of the yatris in Jammu and Kashmir. This year the annual yatra will take off on June 29 and culminate on the Raksha Bandan Day, which falls on August 7.