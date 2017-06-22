Kashmir: Railway services suspended as officials apprehend protests

[India], June 22 (ANI): The railway service from Qazigund to Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir have been suspended as authorities apprehend protests, following the death of three militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in a night-long operation by government forces in district Pulwama.

The slain terrorists were identified as Majid Mir, Shariq Ahmad and Irshad Ahmad.

Three AK-47 rifles and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

The encounter started late Wednesday night when militants were spotted travelling in a vehicle in New Colony Kakapora area.

As the forces started search operation, the contact was established and encounter began. According to the security officials, as soon as the news of encounter spread, all of a sudden fierce stone pelting by locals targeted security forces to help the trapped terrorists. An officer of 50 Rashtriya Rifles sustained injuries in the encounter. 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOP) and 183 CRPF Battalion were involved in the encounter. (ANI)