Kashmir shuts today against Pulwama civilian killing

[India], May 1 (ANI): All the shops and business establishments on Tuesday have been closed in Kashmir Valley, on a call by the separatists to protest against the killing of a civilian in Pulwama district.

The complete shutdown was called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed in parts of Srinagar and in south Kashmir, while train services have been suspended there.

More security forces have been deployed in south Kashmir and the downtown area of Srinagar to foil any attempts of a protest and maintain law and order.

On Monday, two terrorists were gunned down during an encounter with the security forces at Jammu and Kashmir's Drabgam in Pulwama district. A civilian was also killed in the encounter. The two terrorists were identified as Sameer Tiger and Aaqib Khan. The encounter broke out at 10 am after a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 182 Battalion and 183 Battalion, along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG), Pulwama. (ANI)