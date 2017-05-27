Kashmir valley erupts in clashes after Hizbul chief Sabzar Bhat's death

Srinagar: Clashes have erupted across the four volatile districts of south Kashmir after the news broke that Hizbul commander Sabzar AhmadBhat and his aid Faizan Ahmad have been killed in an encounter in Tral area.

Eyewitnesses said clashes between protesters and police broke out in Pulwama town, Anantnag, Seer Hamdaan village and downtown area of Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Students have also taken to streets in Anantnag town after the news of Bhat's killing spread. A group of students resorted to stone-pelting and raised pro-freedom slogans in Anantnag Degree college.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani, was on Saturday killed along with another terrorist in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of Kashmirs Pulwama district.