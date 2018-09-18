Kashmir varsity organises blood donation camp

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): A blood donation camp was recently organised in the University of Kashmir. The camp was also aimed to spread awareness about importance of blood donation as people in Kashmir often face hardship in getting blood during emergency.

The camp was organised in association with the Red Ribbon Club, Department of Student's Welfare of the university, Jammu and Kashmir State Aids Control Society and the Department of Health and Medical Education.

Students from various departments of the university participated in large number in the camp. A donor told ANI, "Donating blood is the best gift one can give someone. We feel proud to be part of this camp. Such type of camps should be held often so that more people can donate for the great cause."

Appreciating holding of such blood donation camps, the university authorities said that the initiative would help hospitals and benefit people in need.(ANI)