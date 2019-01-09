Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal quits government service

Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal quit the government service on Wednesday, saying he was protesting against the "unabated killings" in Kashmir and "lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government."

Faesal, who joined the service in 2010, announced his resignation in his Facebook post and said he will share his future plans on Friday.

The 35-year-old alleged "insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K State and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hypernationalism."

In his post, he said he decided to resign from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) "To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir, and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union Government; the marginalization and invisiblization of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens." He went on to add that "voices of reason in this country cannot be muzzled for long and the environment of siege will need to end if we wish to usher in true democracy." (ANI)