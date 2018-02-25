Kashmiri MBBS student missing from Bhubaneswar

[India] February 25 (ANI): A 23-year-old Kashmiri student is reported to be missing from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar since February 9.

Suhail Aijaz Kataria, from north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was pursuing MBBS at the institute from 2016.

Suhail's father, Aijaz Ahmad Kataria, told ANI that on February 6, his son called him asking for money which he had deposited in his bank account on February 7.

"Our contact with him snapped from February 9. We initially thought he was busy with his studies and hence was unable to talk frequently. However, on getting no news of him till February 20, we left for Bhubaneswar sensing something wrong," he added.

According to the bank statement, there was no withdrawal of money. One of Suhail's friends told ANI, "He had been telling us since a month he is going for his cousin's wedding and left on February 9. He said he will be back by February 16 or 17. When he did not come back, I called up his home and got to know there is no wedding. He had three to four phone numbers but all of them are switched off." The police said his last location traced through the mobile is Kolkata. A police team will leave for Kolkata tomorrow in suspicion of Suhail's any link with Bangladesh Jehadi outfits because a letter has been found from his room with many suspicious words and he had written that 'I quit'. Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, Rajendra Prasad Sharma said, "He also asked his friends to forgive him and wrote he had much more work to do in the world. He was depressed as he failed in some subject. We are in touch with the Kolkata police to trace him and find the possible reasons of his disappearance. One of our teams will go to Kolkata tomorrow." Police have registered a case of missing person in this incident. (ANI)