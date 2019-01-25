Kashmiri militant-turned-soldier gets country’s highest gallantry award

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): In a huge message, the government has decided to confer the country’s highest peace time gallantry award Ashok Chakra on Kashmiri militant-turned-soldier Lance Naik Nazir Wani, who got martyred in an operation to kill 6 terrorists in the valley.

Wani, the first Kashmiri to receive the honour, has been chosen for displaying exceptional courage when his unit engaged heavily-armed terrorists on November 25 last year in Hirapur village near Batgund in Kashmir.

The gallant soldier’s widow Mahajabeen will be receiving the award at the Republic Day parade from President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday.

Hailing from Cheki Ashmuji area of Kulgam district in Kashmir, Wani was once a militant but he gave up the militancy and joined the Territorial Army in 2004 and was later a part of the Rashtriya Rifles.

On the fateful day, under intense hail of bullets from the terrorists, he eliminated the district commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit and one foreign terrorist in a very daring display of raw courage.

In the gunfight, he was hit multiple times, including in his head but he carried on and injured another terrorist before succumbing to his grievous injuries.

Wani was a hero right from the beginning and always served for the peace in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir, said an Army official.

His extraordinarily fearless and courageous personage was reflected in getting the Sena Medal for gallantry twice in 2007 and 2018.

The 2018 Sena Medal was given to him for eliminating a terrorist from a very close distance.

Apart from his wife, he is survived by two sons Athar (20) and Shaid (18).

Mahajabeen told ANI on Thursday that till two days back, she did not even know that there was some honour called ‘Ashok Chakra’ before she was told that her husband was being honoured posthumously.

“Till two days ago, I did not know that Ashok Chakra was an award or such an award existed. I am feeling happy that he has received the award but his loss is irreparable,” she told ANI.

She said she came to know about the award being given to her husband two days ago when the unit members came to her village in Kashmir to inform her about the government's decision.

Mahajabeen recalled that the last time she had a conversation with her husband was a few hours before the operation in which he lost his life.

Wani had called her to discuss about the well being of the family and disconnected as he had to go for the operation.

"I am proud of my husband for what he has done. Now I want to fulfill his dream of educating my children Athar (20) and Shaid (18) and help them become doctor and engineer,” Mahajabeen said.

Ashok Chakra is the highest peacetime gallantry award in the country, followed by the Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra, respectively.

Four officers and soldiers have received the Kirti Chakra while 12 others have also been awarded the Shaurya Chakra this year. (ANI)