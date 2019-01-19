Kashmiri Pandits hold silent protest, pledge return to Valley

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday commemorated their day of exodus from the Valley almost 30 years ago by holding a silent protest here.

Donning black headbands the protesters, including women and children took an oath pledging to return to their homelands, during the protest at Raj Ghat here.

The event marks the anniversary of January 19, 1990, which they call 'Exodus Day' as it marked the exodus of the community from the Valley in the wake of an outbreak of terrorism.

Suman Koul, a Kashmiri Pandit told ANI: "We are having a silent protest here with black bands on our head because we consider this day as black day." She requested the government to help them return to their homes in the valley.

Around 5 Lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the Valley after January 19, 1990 as they were a target of extremist attacks. Another Kashmiri Pandit Vanshika Bhatt told ANI," I haven't seen my Kashmir yet. Prominent personalities are tweeting about this but only Narendra Modi has the authority to do something for us. He can and he should do it." (ANI)