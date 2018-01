[India], Jan 19 (ANI): The Kashmiri Pandits across the nation are observing 'Exodus Day' on Friday.

About 4 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee Kashmir in 1989 in the wake of violence and terrorism.

Various events are likely to be organised in the Kashmir Valley today.

January 19 is observed annually by the Kashmiri Pandits as the Exodus Day. (ANI)