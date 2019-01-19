Kashmiri Pandits pledge return to Valley, ask Centre to take initiative

Many people from the Kashmiri Pandit community in the national capital, which was forced to flee the Kashmir Valley three decades ago, today pledged to return to their homeland and requested support from the Centre for the same.

Many Kashmiri Pandits including women and young children donned black headbands and took an oath to return during a silent protest at Raj Ghat here. The event was organised in memory of January 19, 1990, which they call 'Exodus Day' as it marked the exodus of the community from the Valley in the wake of an outbreak of terrorism.

Suman Koul, a Kashmiri Pandit told ANI: "We are having a silent protest here with a black band on our head because we consider this day as black day." She requested the government to help them in going back to their homes in the valley. Around 5 Lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the Valley after January 19, 1990 as they were a target of extremist attacks. Another Kashmiri Pandit Vanshika Bhatt told ANI," I haven't seen my Kashmir yet. Prominent personalities are tweeting about this but only Narendra Modi has the authority to do something for us. He can and he should do it." (ANI)