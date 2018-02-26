Kashmiri student goes missing from Bhubaneswar AIIMS

New Delhi: A student from Jammu and Kashmir, studying at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar, has been missing for over a fortnight, police said today.

Suhail Aijaz, a resident of Kupwara district in the northern state and pursing MBBS at the institute since 2016, left his hostel on February 9, and has been missing since then.

The second year student had informed the authorities of the institute that he was going to Chandigarh with his friends to attend a wedding ceremony there and would be back on February 17, Commissioner of Police Y B Khurania said.

The authorities had lodged a missing complaint with the police on February 18, a day after the student's scheduled date of returning to the institute. A note has been recovered from the hostel, Khurania said, without elaborating on its content. "Efforts are on to trace the student. We are questioning the institute officials and the friends of the missing student," Khurania said. He said the youth's last known location was somewhere in Howrah in West Bengal. Meanwhile, Suhail's father Aijaz Ahmed met senior police officials seeking their help in tracing his son. Ahmed told reporters that he had spoken to Suhail over phone for the last time on February 7. He also said that the institute authorities were the first ones to tell him that his son had gone missing.