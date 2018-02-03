Kashmiri students assault case: Parents grateful for help

[India], Feb. 3 (ANI): Parents of two assaulted Kashmiri students studying in Central University of Haryana thanked the government of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana for taking appropriate actions on time.

"I want to thank Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for raising this issue. I also want to thank the Haryana government for taking appropriate action. It doesn't matter which religion one belongs to, incidents like these should not take place," said Mohd Quyoom, father of Aftab Ahmed, the Kashmiri student who assaulted by unknown people.

Recalling how his son was saved, Aftab Ahmed further said, "Some Hindu boys identified my son as their classmate. Two boys from Haryana helped a lot and took them to hospital. I am grateful to them and media."

The emotional mother of the two boys said she wished all kids who are studying away from their homes don't' have to go with such an ordeal.

"We are very poor and with much difficulty we sent our kids to study outside. Why did this happen with our kids? We want justice for our kids. We wish all the kids who are studying away from their homes don't' have to go with such an ordeal," said the mother.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana Police lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on two Kashmiri students of Central University of Haryana, in Mahendergarh.

The FIR was registered at the Mahendergarh Police Station, under sections 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence towards common object), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The two students, Aaftab Ahmed and Amzad Ali, narrated the incident to ANI.

"Yesterday, my friend and I had gone to Mahendergarh to buy some things and before leaving for the university, we also visited the mosque to offer Namaz. When we came out, we noticed some people following us, but we didn't pay much heed," Aaftab Ahmed said.

Next, we went to a tailor's shop for my work, and as soon as I sat on the bike, a group of 15 to 20 people came and started beating us," the other student Amzad Ali said.

The perpetrator did not offer any reason for their action, despite the students repeatedly asking what their fault was. Their call for help also went unheard by the passersby," Ahmed said.

Ali said the police had assured that they would come to the hospital but after waiting for them till 5:00 p.m., Ahmed and Ali left for their university. (ANI)