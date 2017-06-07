Kashmiri terrorist seen at Hizbul leader Sabzar Bhat's funeral surrenders

Srinagar: Terrorist Danish Ahmed surrenders before the Handwara police in Kashmir and the Army's 21 Rashtriya Rifles. A video of him had surfaced at Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat's funeral which was used to track him. Reports also say that his parents had urged him to surrender.

He revealed he was in touch with terrorists of south Kashmir on social media and that he decided to become a terrorist on their instigation.

He said most of the local boys in Kashmir had become disillusioned after joining militancy, but found it difficult to surrender due to death threats from the commanders of the terror outfits.

Sabzar Ahmad Bhat alias Abu Zarar, who had succeeded Burhan Wani as the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander, was killed by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Tral area on May 27. Bhat had taken over the reins of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen after Burhan Wani was killed on July 8, 2016 by security forces in Anantnag district. Bhat was killed after a gunfight erupted between militants and security forces after the terrorists opened fire at a patrolling Army contingent.