Kashmiri youth arrested from Poonch while exfiltrating

[India], Sep 26 (ANI): Security forces in Poonch district on Wednesday apprehended a man who was allegedly trying to cross over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The detainee has been identified as Rafiq Mohammad (26), who is a resident of Chadora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Poonch district Rajiv Pandey said, "Army deployed near the LoC in Poonch sector detained this man. After preliminary questioning, he was sent to the police. Two packets of cigarettes, Indian passport, Rs 400 and one ticket to Nepal had been recovered from him."

The investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)