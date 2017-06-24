Kashmiri youth fascinated by theatre

[India] June 24, (ANI) : A number of young and educated Kashmiri youth are showing a keen interest to join theatre with the aim of becoming professional actors.

Theatre has been an important medium of communication for centuries and plays a crucial role in highlighting grievances that can be communicated to society.

Adil Ahmad, a young Kashmiri actor, has set a milestone for other Kashmiri youth. The instability in valley and various problems has not stopped him from chasing his dreams.

He is studying journalism from Kashmir University and has keen interest in theatre. "Mass communication is a medium of conveying a message to people and theatre also plays the same role," said Adil. He further said "I appeal to directors across India to come Kashmir and take the auditions of Kashmiri youth. Kashmir has plenty of talent." Adil's dream is to become a theatre actor and for that he is working hard. He has performed many theatre plays and worked with renowned art of the valley. Mushtaq Burki, famous theatre artist, said theatre was the only means of conveying problems to the king in the past. The culture and tradition of Kashmir still survives in spite of various set back and trauma in the valley. The education sector in the valley has also seen a tremendous rise. The youth in Kashmir is moving ahead towards development. (ANI)