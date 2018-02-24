Kashmiri youth fully part of India's development journey: Jitendra Singh

[Indi], Feb 24 (ANI): The MoS in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Saturday asserted that development in India was also reaching the youth of Kashmir, and said that false rumours are being spread to hamper improvement in the terrorism-affected areas there.

"Kashmiri youth has fully become a part of India's development journey, under the guidance of Modi ji. False rumours are being spread so as to not let the situation improve, by those who stayed in power for the last 25-30-40 years by bringing elections in the shadow of terrorism and garnering seven to eight percent votes," Singh told press here.

Elaborating on the progress made by the youth of Kashmir, Singh said, "Isn't it wonderful that 19 students from terrorism affected areas of Kashmir passed IIT-JEE in 2017? The number is more than some of the other states." Refusing to comment on the multiple fraud cases plaguing the Indian banking system, Singh said, "Ministry of Finance and other agencies are already taking care of this case. Yesterday, in the ET Global Business Summit, Prime Minister Modi ji was present and I was also there with him where he very clearly said that those who take away the money of the public will not be spared." (ANI)