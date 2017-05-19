Kashmiri youth plans big to promote Sufi music in Valley

[India], May 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir has a comprehensive and a compelling history when it comes to Sufism.

The Sufi culture has, time and again, acted as a binding factor for the Hindus and Muslims alike in the Valley.

The traditional Sufi music is still popular among the youth of Kashmir.

Tariq Bhat, a successful young entrepreneur from Srinagar, runs a mobile TV station - Asia News Network.

Tariq now plans to start the first international Sufi musical studio in Kashmir.

He said, "Let the Central Government come up with support; we will provide a platform for young Kashmiri Youth. As we know that Coke Studio has proved to be a milestone in the history of music, we at Asia News Network have come up with a concept of a Sufi musical studio, which will focus entirely on Sufi songs and folk songs in the contemporary genre." Tariq added that the show would provide a platform to renowned as well as upcoming and less mainstream artists to bring forward the rich culture and tradition of the Sufi music of Kashmir. "We would appreciate the support of the State and Central Government in promoting our initiative," he said. Tariq admitted that musicians across the Valley have "appreciated this effort." He added, "We believe that our Prime Minister and our government will come up and support us for this love and peace spreading cause." "The Sufi music, which spreads love and peace, needs to be promoted in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in a new and more refined manner," said Tariq. Shameema Akhter, who hails from a remote village of Bandipora district in Kashmir, is also an ardent follower of the Sufi music. To fulfill her dreams, she moved to Lucknow and did her diploma in music from the Bhatkhande Music Institute. Shameema said, "I have two audio music albums to my credit named 'Aapke Kareeb' and 'Wadiyon Mein'. Recently, I gave a background theme song to a short movie 'Aurjitya' which is based on 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. I have released few video albums on YouTube too." Her dream is to achieve heights in the field of Sufi music especially in Kashmiri language. She can sing in many languages like Hindi, Kashmiri, Pahari, Punjabi etc. She further said, "Due to instability and disturbance in the Valley, the youth is not getting a conducive environment to showcase or nurture their talent." (ANI)