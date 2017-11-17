Kashmiri youth who joined LeT surrenders

& Kashmir) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A 20-year-old footballer hailing from Jammu and Kahmir's Anantnag area who had joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) recently, has surrendered before security forces in Kashmir.

This comes after, the 20-year-old Majid Khan, a bright student and a promising footballer also joined LeT last week.

Yesterday, Inspector General of Police Munir Khan informed that Pakistan is using social media to recruit militants in Kashmir.

Khan said, "Relentless social media campaign has been started by Pakistan to lure youth to join militancy."

Khan also informed that the Jammu and Kashmir government is also preparing a new surrender policy for local Kashmiri militants. "The government is very keen to have a new surrender policy and has sought Jammu and Kashmir police's suggestions. We are compiling our suggestions and will send to the government," Khan told the media yesterday. The objective of current Jammu and Kashmir rehabilitation policy is to offer facility to those terrorists who undergo a change of heart and eschew the path of violence and who also accept the integrity of India and Indian Constitution to encourage them join the mainstream and lead a normal life and contribute towards prosperity and progress of the State as well as the Nation. The surrenderee will be entitled to benefits only when legal action has been completed, court cases decided and the person has been pronounced innocent. (ANI)